Bank AL Habib’s 9th Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2020: M. Naeem of Peshawar leads on first day

First round of Bank AL Habib’s 9th Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Championship was played at Karachi Golf Course on Thursday, 9th January 2020. M. Naeem of Peshawar leads on first day with 67-5 under par. Pakistan number 1 Golfer M. Shabbir along with Shahbaz Masih of KGC are trailing behind with tied score of 68-4 under par. Last year’s Defending champion Matloob Ahmed is holding ninth position with 71- 1 under par. The golfers from all over Pakistan played at partially cloudy weather with clear visibility. The course is in excellent condition where the players were able to attack the pin because of hold on the greens. This year, the Main tournament will be played over 72 Holes from 9th to 12th Jan 2020 with cut over final 2 days as per Pakistan Golf Federation’s (PGF) rules. The Senior National Professionals & Junior Professionals will also be playing in their respective categories concurrently on 11th jan 2020. The day will have 92 national professional golfers to compete for the cut. The final round will be played on Sunday, 12th January, 2020, followed by Prize Distribution ceremony.