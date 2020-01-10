Fire-hit Australian farmers vow to rise from the ashes

Steve Bellchambers is digging pits to bury the carcasses of livestock killed by bushfires which swept through his farm in Batlow, New South Wales.

He is one of several dozen residents who remained in the southeastern Australian town to protect his animals as authorities urged everyone to leave last week, calling the place “undefendable”.

Bellchambers lost his home and many of his animals — some he was forced to shoot to end their suffering from burns.

He did manage to save some horses, however.

“The smell is ingrained in your memory,” he told AFP.

Australia’s months-long bushfire disaster has scorched more than eight million hectares (80,000 square kilometres/30,000 square miles) of land — an area about the size of Ireland or South Carolina.

The fires are another blow for farmers already reeling from a crippling drought that has turned agricultural land bone dry.

Across the country, tens of thousands of livestock are thought to have perished.

Bellchambers, a 45-year-old father-of-four, said the 1,000-strong local community in Batlow had vowed to pull together.

“Just because people aren’t crying, doesn’t mean they are not bleeding inside,” he said.

“A lot of people are running on adrenalin. They have to keep moving because once they stop, it will hit them.”

Stephenie Bailey watched in horror from afar as massive firestorms destroyed parts of her orchard. She returned to find her home reduced to twisted metal and charred remains.