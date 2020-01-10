‘Like a Boss’ — whoever made this inane comedy should be fired

The trick to creating successful screen farce is to make sure audiences do not see you sweat. So it’s not a good sign that the actors are spritzing up a storm in Like a Boss. But what actors! The comic tornado known as Tiffany Haddish seizes the role of Mia Carter, the creative wiz behind a DIY cosmetics company she runs with her numbers-minded best friend, Mel Paige, played by her up-for-anything co-star Rose Byrne. The duo work their butts off for laughs that the putatively femcentric script by two first-time screenwriters, Sam Pitman and Adam Cole Kelly, ungallantly fails to provide. Ladies-gone-wild comedies can come up aces: Haddish hit the sweet spot with Girls Trip, as did Byrne with Bridesmaids. This film never comes close to that level of inspired raunch, losing steam through each of its meagre but achingly redundant 83 minutes.