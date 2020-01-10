QUETTA: Thirteen people were martyred and more than 21 were injured after a blast struck a mosque located in the city’s Ghousabad neighbourhood, Friday.

The police personnel has been identified as DSP Haji Aman Ullah while the law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area as investigators search for forensic evidence.

Last month, unidentified armed men gunned down DSP’s son at Saryab Road in Quetta.

On Tuesday, at least two people were killed while 13 others were injured when a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle was targeted in Quetta. The blast had occurred at McConaghey Road of the provincial capital where explosive material installed on a bike was detonated closer to an FC vehicle.

The blast had resulted in the death of thirteen people besides leaving 21 others injured. Due to the intensity of blast, nearby shops were damaged and a motorcycle parked nearby had caught fire in the explosion.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove condemned the blast. He said miscreant elements were trying to disturb the law and order situation of the province.