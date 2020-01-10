Pakistani scammer pulls off 35 lakhs from a woman

Sofia, a Pakistani woman was scammed by a fraudulent company Pay Diamond in November 2017. The company tricked her into a fraud by promising to help her earn profit by investing the money.

“I was skeptical but they reassured me by showing me the company’s profile and website,” Said Sofia while talking to Daily Times. But she still harbored some doubts. The company owner, Syed Shahzad Aziz convinced her that she would be granted monthly bonus along with considerable profit on invested amount. More so, she would be given diamond of same worth as of the bonus if she helps them building their team by attracting more people to invest in the company.

Sofia, later filed a complaint to FIA however, the officers have not even contacted the complainant yet. She believes FIA is not competent enough to catch the culprit. She even wrote a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan stating that her case was closed without the complaint being addressed. Sofia did not get a response from the CJP either.

In brief, customers are being left vulnerable as companies like Diamond Pay are increasingly scamming innocent people and authorities have failed to keep pace with criminal tactics. Money that can be transferred in an instant is usually vanished by the time authorities try to trace it. In Sofia’s case, she reached out to the FIA staff well in time, yet her money remains unrecoverable. “I know it is ultimately my fault that I fell victim to a fraud,” she says. “But the incompetence with which FIA has handled what for me is a terrible loss and their failure to notice anything was wrong when I first alerted them has caused me a lot of anguish.”