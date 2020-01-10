FIA files case against two customs officials in Lahore

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against Pakistan two Customs officials for embezzling Rs140 million worth of foreign currency.

FIA officials said the agency has filed the case against Customs inspector and in-charge storehouse of valuable godown Lahore Khalid Parvaiz Bhutta, and former in-charge Muhammad Yousaf Khan and others.

Sources disclosed that FIA made the move against the accused after a complaint was registered by Pakistan Customs. The agency had reported fraud of foreign currency valuing more than Rs 140 million during 2012 -2019.

After receiving the complaint, FIA started a investigation in the matter. FIA officials informed during the initial probe, the agency found insufficient responses from the accused regarding the missing foreign currency.