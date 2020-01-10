FM telephones his Russian counterpart over restoring peace in region

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov agreed to launch a joint effort aimed at ‘restoring peace’ in the region.

According to the reports, the agreement came during a telephonic conversation between both leaders with rising tensions between the United States and Iran in the backdrop reported.

During the phone call, the two leaders discussed issues concerning to soaring tensions in the Middle East, including the overall situation in the region.

Notably, Qureshi was directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United States over the escalating tensions in the Middle East which proved our vibrant diplomacy.

Earlier this week, Russia’s president met his Syrian counterpart on Tuesday during a surprise visit to the Syrian capital, as the prospect of war between Iran and the United States loomed over the region.