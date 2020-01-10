Snow sports festival of Chitral and Hunza

The frosty weather froze when it touches the eve of Chitral and Gilgit Baltistan, yet so far amid the current season — snow camping, skiing and snow swimming have been played here the very first time, exactly as the adage goes that enthusiasm and gusto are limitless.

The festival of snow camping, skiing and mountaineering training thrived in Upper Chital’s most celebrated spot, the Qaqlasht from January 2-5, where some 50 members, hail from nearby to Hunza and Lahore made their participation.

The 5-days camp goes under the cap of Australian educator Julian and eminent Pakistani mountain dweller Mirza Ali, who has the honor to ascend all the world’s most noteworthy pinnacle,

In the interim, the festival was organized by the Hindukush Mountaineering and Adventure Club with the support of the Pakistan Youth Outreach Foundation (PYOC).

The Hindukush Mountaineering and Adventure Club is a local organization run by an energetic young, Asif Murad, which aims to attract young people to healthy activities and promoting tourism in the area.

At that time, comes the snow swimming which the very first held in Gojal, Hunza Gilgit Baltistan, where 8 swimmers showed their skills.

It was sorted out by Aga Khan Youth and Sport Board (AKYSB) Hunza.