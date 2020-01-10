Rangers nab 13 suspects including 8 robbers

Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Friday claimed to have nabbed 13 suspected criminals, including eight robbers during raids in different parts of the metropolis.

According to the, the paramilitary forces conducted raids against criminals in different areas of the city, including Gaddap town, Gulshan Maymar, Madina Colony and Lyari.

Notably, during raids the rangers’ teams apprehended eight robbers, Amir, Salman, Ahsanullah, Hazrat Gul, Kamran, Aziz, Rahim alias Faru, Abdul Samad, Kamran and Faraz.

The law enforcing authority had claimed to have recovered weapons, looted items and drugs from the possession of the accused.