PMD predicts rain, snowfall from Saturday

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted another strong westerly weather system is expected to enter western parts of Balochistan on Friday night and likely to grip most parts of the country on Sunday.

PMD report on Friday said under the influence of this weather system, extensive rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan on Saturday and Sunday.

It further stated that heavy rainfall is likely in Quetta, Gwadar, Kech, Panjgur, Chagai, Mastung and Kalat districts during the phase.

Extensive rain with few moderate to isolated heavy falls and snowfall over the hills is expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Saturday (night) to Monday, according to met office report.

Prevailing Cold temperature and rain are also expected in various districts of Sindh, including metropolis, between Saturday and Sunday. Cold and dry weather was experienced in all parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts this morning.