PTI Senator expresses gratitude for NA over Zainab Alert bill

Faisal Javed Khan thanked the National Assembly in a tweet and wrote that thankfully the Zainab Alert bill would now be laid in the Senate.

Thank you National Assembly for passing the much awaited #ZainabAlert bill. It will now be laid in Senate. Then Provincial assemblies to work on the same bill. Much needed – please expedite. It ll pave way for setting up Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Agency. #2020عوام_کا_سال pic.twitter.com/CWA3vesKi7 — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) January 10, 2020

Moreover, speaking to the floor of NA, Mazari thanked Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar and National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights Chairperson Mahreen Razaque Bhutto for expediting the bill’s passage.

The decision comes on the second death anniversary of seven-year-old Zainab Ansari who was raped and later killed in Kasur. She went missing and her body was found on a pile of garbage. The brutal rape and murder had triggered angry countrywide protests. Zainab’s murderer was hanged in Kot Lakhpat jail the same year.