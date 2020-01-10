Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, January 10, 2020


PTI Senator expresses gratitude for NA over Zainab Alert bill

Web Desk

Faisal Javed Khan thanked the National Assembly in a tweet and wrote that thankfully the Zainab Alert bill would now be laid in the Senate.

Moreover, speaking to the floor of NA, Mazari thanked Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar and National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights Chairperson Mahreen Razaque Bhutto for expediting the bill’s passage.

The decision comes on the second death anniversary of seven-year-old Zainab Ansari who was raped and later killed in Kasur. She went missing and her body was found on a pile of garbage. The brutal rape and murder had triggered angry countrywide protests. Zainab’s murderer was hanged in Kot Lakhpat jail the same year.

Submit a Comment