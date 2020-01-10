PM inaugurates newly constructed Azakhel Dry Port in Nowshera

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated newly constructed dry port in Azakhel area of Nowshera today.

Azakhel Dry Port has been established eight kilometers away from Nowshera at the Grand Trunk (GT) Road with a cost of more than Rs 500 million. The Port will help in the transfer of freight easily from Karachi Port of far-flung areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to official sources, the dry port has been completed at a cost of Rs510 million will boost trade and economic activities in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and the entire region.

Earlier, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid had said the Azakhel Dry Port project in Nowshera would help promote business and trade activities in K-P.