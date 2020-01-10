Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said that multiple intelligence reports point out that Iran shot down a Ukrainian airliner after it took off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 onboard, including 63 Canadians.



The leaders of Canada and the UK called for a full and thorough investigation into the crash, which killed all 176 people on board.

Iran has ruled out a missile strike by its air defences.

The crash came just hours after Iran carried out missile strikes on two airbases housing US forces in Iraq.

Iranian officials on Thursday denied claims that they mistakenly shot down a Ukranian passenger jet. The plane crashed Wednesday soon after takeoff from Tehran’s airport, killing everyone on board.

A spokesman for the armed forces called the allegations ridiculous and Ali Abedzadeh, the head of the Iranian Civilian Aviation Authority, said it’s not scientifically possible.

Within hours of the crash, the aviation authority pointed toward technical failure as the cause and said the plane was on fire as it tried to return to the airport minutes after takeoff. A website affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard called the U.S. intelligence a conspiracy cooked up by Iran’s enemies.

Ukrainian investigators arrived at the crash site to participate but they have not yet been given access to the crash site.