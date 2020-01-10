Second-guessing yourself leads to worse decisions, study finds

In a new paper published in the Journal of Behavioral and Experimental Economics, a trio of British economists applied some brainpower to the question of gut feelings and found that people who second-guess themselves make considerably worse decisions than those who stick with instinct. The researchers focused on prediction accuracy in sports betting but said their findings would apply in any realm where people have to make educated guesses about the future.After analysing the betting habits of 150 online gamblers, researchers established a clear pattern of behaviour: those who backed their first choice won 20 percent more often than those who pondered over a wager for days before changing it. The final data set consisted of 57,000 individual predictions, each consisting of a user’s best guess of the final score of a given match. Users were called on to predict scores and could revise their forecasts up to the minute the match started.Revisions were infrequent: Only 6 percent changed their predictions, with the typical user revising 15 out of 380, and most of those occurred within minutes of the initial forecast. The authors speculate that in such cases, users typed in a prediction and looked up some relevant information on the match before quickly changing their mind. But there also were a number of instances involving large segments of time — days, even weeks — between prediction and revision; such bettors waited nearly two days, on average, to switch gears. The researchers specifically wanted to know whether the revisions were more accurate than the originals.This is because gamblers normally change their mind after news of an injury to a star player, or as the result of further research about the teams.But analysis showed those who changed their prediction got the score right just 7.7 percent of the time. By comparison, punters who stuck to their gut instinct were correct 9.3 percent of the time.This means that revised predictions were about 17 percent less accurate than those that remained unchanged.The researchers note that revisions to original predictions were infrequent, with players only changing their minds one in 25 times.Dr. Carl Singleton and Dr. James Reade, both professors of economics at Reading, and Alasdair Brown, a financial economist at UEA, also highlighted limitations to the study.They said gamblers, often ambitious and eager to see action-packed matches, tended not to predict scoreless draws.Niche example? Sure, but the researchers reckon these findings can apply to any situation that requires an educated guess. Reason being that over-analyzing clouds the mind, preventing you from being able to think clearly.As good a reason as any to quit questioning yourself!