Second-guessing yourself leads to worse decisions, study finds

After analysing the betting habits of 150 online gamblers, researchers established a clear pattern of behaviour: those who backed their first choice won 20 percent more often than those who pondered over a wager for days before changing it.

The final data set consisted of 57,000 individual predictions, each consisting of a user’s best guess of the final score of a given match. Users were called on to predict scores and could revise their forecasts up to the minute the match started.

Revisions were infrequent: Only 6 percent changed their predictions, with the typical user revising 15 out of 380, and most of those occurred within minutes of the initial forecast. The authors speculate that in such cases, users typed in a prediction and looked up some relevant information on the match before quickly changing their mind. But there also were a number of instances involving large segments of time — days, even weeks — between prediction and revision; such bettors waited nearly two days, on average, to switch gears.

The researchers specifically wanted to know whether the revisions were more accurate than the originals.