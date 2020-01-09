Justin Bieber reveals he is ‘overcoming’ Lyme disease diagnosis

Justin Bieber is revealing he was diagnosed with Lyme disease and chronic mono. The singer is addressing the many rumours surrounding his health in a candid and hopeful message. He writes, “While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like s–t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.”

He also says he will be sharing a more intimate look at his health struggles in his upcoming YouTube documentary so his fans can “learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!!”

“It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP,” he shares.

Already, dozens of people and celebrities are showing their support for the 25-year-old.

Chance the Rapper commented, “GOD IS THE GREATEST NO CAP.”

Hopefully this diagnosis marks the beginning of Justin’s journey to improved physical and mental health. According to TMZ, the artist’s depression was largely due to the fact that he “was suffering and no one knew what was wrong with him.”

There’s no one who supports Justin more than his wife, Hailey Bieber, who has been by his side as he sought answers for his then-mysterious condition. E! News previously reported Justin “has been seeking all the help he can get” and leaning on “the people that love him most,” including his wife and his pastor.

More importantly, Bieber seems to find the will to keep on going in his fans. Back in March, he took to Instagram to share he’d been feeling “super disconnected and weird.”

“I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me,” he asked. “God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks.”

Now that the singer is healing, he plans on going on a tour across the United States, in addition to releasing his YouTube documentary Justin Bieber: Seasons. Then, there’s his highly-anticipated album, which Justin can’t wait to give to his fans. He previously shared, “I feel like this is different than the previous albums, just because of where I’m at in my life… it’s the music that I love the most out of anything I’ve done.”