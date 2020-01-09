Mawra Hocane opens up about dealing with anxiety

Renowned actor Mawra Hocane recently opened up about her mental struggles and urged people who are fighting it to not be ashamed of it.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 actor took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note sharing she was diagnosed with anxiety a year ago.

“We all have our days of weakness & breakdowns, I am lucky my job allows me to express my grief on screen. It’s been over a year since I’ve been diagnosed with anxiety & I’m no longer embarrassed of it,” she wrote.

The starlet said she doesn’t run away from it “It’s a part of me like the sky is blue but I’m definitely better equipped to deal with it as I’m growing with it & beginning to understand it. I don’t run away from my friends & family when I’m having a panic attack I share with them & I feel I’m stronger than my condition.”

Mawra Hocane urged people to accept what they are going through. “I’m putting this out because I want all of you who fight anxiety everyday to be okay with it & not be ashamed of it.”

She said she is no longer afraid of her anxiety: “I went to a therapist in Sydney at the end of 2018 who told me that even though certain deficiencies contribute to my anxiety, it gets worse because I’m fearful of it. I decided that day to no longer be afraid of it or hide it from anybody at all.”

The actress shared how she copes with it a year on “In 2020 I can easily identify when my body starts to feel anxiety & more often than not I’m able to control it without any help. I drink a lot of water & I pray. Anybody reading this can have their own method or seek help from a therapist or a family member.”

“Having said that I want to tell you that even if you break down , you’re brave, even if you cry you’re not weak. Whoever you are I want you to know that every new day will be a better day,” she concluded with a heartfelt message.