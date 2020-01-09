Rear Admiral M Zubair Shafiq calls on IG Shoaib Dastgir at CPO

Punjab Police Inspector General Shoaib Dastgir said that the department is improving public service delivery in accordance with modern parameters and utilising effective modern technology with continuing crackdown with intelligence-based operations against hardened criminals so that supremacy of law may be maintained in the society.

He further said that training modules have been upgraded for improving the standard of training of force whereas Punjab Police has enhanced its efficiency with formation of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Protection Unit (SPU), Dolphin, Peru, Anti-Riot Force along with other specialised forces. These views were expressed by him while meeting with Pakistan Navy Commander of Central Punjab-cum-Commandant Navy War College Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafiq. During the meeting, mutual objectives and overall law and order issues of the province were discussed.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafiq praised of Punjab Police for facilitation of public and said that these projects of public service delivery are not only need of hour but also followable by other police forces of the country upon which IG Punjab told that thousands of citizens of benefitting from police khidmat marakiz established in all districts of the province and inspection and monitoring processes are being undertaken to improve standard of these facilities.

During the meeting, a mutual consensus was also accorded to enhance professional skills and coordination despite exchanging training instructors between Punjab Police and Pak Navy so that the efficiency of force may be augmented. In the end of the meeting, memorial souvenirs were exchanged between IG Punjab and commander central Punjab navy.