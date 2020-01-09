Punjab govt, PFMA agree to fix 20kg flour bag’s price at Rs 805

The Punjab government and Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) have in principal agreed to fix price of 20 kg flour bag at Rs 805. The agreement was reached during a meeting of eight-member delegation of PFMA led by its Chairman Asim Raza which called on Chief Secretary Punjab Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. The delegates informed the Chief Secretary about the problems being faced by them. The Chief Secretary assured that the Punjab government would extend full cooperation to resolve genuine problems of flour millers. The delegation comprised of Rauf Ahmad Mukhtar, Mian Riaz Ahmad, Habib ur Rehman Khan Laghari, Nawab Liaqat Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmad Matto, Hafiz Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Nasrullah Khosa. Secretary Food Waqas Ali Mehmood and officers concerned were also present on this occasion.