NAB wants Maryam on ECL in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday recommended putting the name of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on the exit control list (ECL) in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The recommendation was made in a letter written by NAB Lahore to the interior ministry.

Meanwhile, the interior ministry has confirmed that it has received the letter written by NAB.

Maryam Nawaz’s name is already placed on the ECL in the Al Azizia case, which she has challenged in the LHC. The high court is set to hear her plea seeking removal of her name from the no-fly list on January 15.

Meanwhile, the LHC has fixed the hearing of petition filed against the conditions placed for the removal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the ECL, a private TV channel reported on Thursday. A two-member bench of the LHC will hear the petition.

Earlier, the high court had approved the petition of Nawaz Sharif against indemnity bonds, whereas the LHC also summoned lawyers to give arguments on five legal points. The court will hear arguments on the points questioning the legality of permitting a convicted person to travel abroad; the conditions placed in the memorandum can be separated; placement of condition by the government under ECL ordinance; issuance of an order for an ailing person on humanitarian basis; placement of conditions after the approval of bail; whether the conditions will empower the court orders after the placement of conditions.