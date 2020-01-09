‘Darbar’ takes over Chennai and other cities, fans queue outside theatres, offer prayers

Megastar Rajinikanth’s films always open to a thunderous response by his fans across the country and his stardom can never be compared.

Rajinikanth has a massive fan base who worship him and pray for him every time his films hits the screens.

Now, as ‘Darbar’ opens in theatres, fans of the superstar began gathering and celebrating outside theatres in Chennai. Large queues were seen outside the ticket windows. Twitter today is filled with hashtags dedicated to Rajinikanth and ‘Darbar’ and all the top trends as of Thursday morning is ‘Darbar, Darbar and Darbar’.

Pictures and videos posted on social media show that his fans celebrated the release of ‘Darbar’ by cutting cakes outside the theatres, donning T-shirts with Rajinikanth’s photo imprinted on them. People are also bursting crackers and beating drums outside the theatres to welcome the film’s release.

Amid the excitement of fans, news agency ANI reports that the Tamil Nadu government has granted permission for a special show to screen ‘Darbar’ for four days in the theatres all over the state. There will be one extra show per day for four days from January 9 to 14.

Ahead of the release, Rajinikanth’s fans also offered special prayers at the Amman Temple in Madurai for the success of ‘Darbar’.

‘Darbar’ is an action-drama directed by AR Murugadoss. The film also features Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar and Nivetha Thomas.