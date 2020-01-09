Pakistan submits response to FATF questionnaire

Pakistan has forwarded detailed answers to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) over its questionnaire that had been handed over to Islamabad, a private TV channel reported on Thursday.

According to details, the intergovernmental organisation had asked Pakistan to answer 150 questions by January 8.

The FATF had demanded Pakistan to sentence those who are associated with the banned outfits, and summoned copies of cases registered agubbedainst the outlawed organisations. Details were also sought about legal steps taken concerning religious seminaries, action against money laundering and transfer of funds, assets and jewellery to terrorists.

Pakistan has informed the FATF that investigations into 700 cases regarding money transfer to militants are ongoing, and has also forwarded all required particulars. Action has been taken against 190 persons for transferring money to the banned outfits, 170 facilitators are under arrest and over thousand properties b Finance Ministry officials told that two more countries were likely to support Pakistan this time.Besides Turkey, Malaysia and China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are also expected to back Pakistan’s removal from the list.elonging to the outlawed organisations have been seized, the FATF was informed.

