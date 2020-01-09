‘Darbar’ — Rajinikanth shines in underwhelming film

‘Darbar’ is the kind of film that screams out loud that Rajinikanth, who recently turned 70, is in no mood to slow down, and this fact is established even more strongly via a couple of scenes. In one scene, when Rajinikanth is given an ultimatum to prove he is mentally and physically fit in a span of four days, we see him hit the gym and lift heavy. As funny as it is to see him strain to flex muscles, it’s equally exciting to see him do what it takes to still stay relevant. Nevertheless, “Darbar” is a Rajinikanth show all the way, and it could’ve been wholesomely entertaining if not for insipid writing. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, sees Rajinikanth play a cop named Aaditya Arunasalam, who has no rules or mercy. Like most of the heroes in Murugadoss’s films, Aaditya Arunasalam has to break the law to ensure justice is served.