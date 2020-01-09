Oil rises after Baghdad rocket attack jangles nerves

Oil prices climbed on Thursday after a rocket attack on Baghdad triggered fresh concern over the potential for conflict in the Middle East, a day after markets were roiled by an Iranian missile strike on Iraqi bases hosting U.S. forces. But gains were muted as Washington and Tehran looked to defuse a crisis in the crude-producing region. [nL8N29D36B] Brent crude futures rose 43 cents, or 0.7%, to $65.87 a barrel by 0109 GMT, after seesawing through Wednesday to end with a 4.1% tumble. They are now a little down on prices before the Jan. 3 killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone attack that sparked the crisis. West Texas Intermediate futures added 61 cents, or 1%, to $60.22 after falling nearly 5% in the previous session. In Thursday’s attack, two rockets fell on Baghdad’s Green Zone, which houses foreign missions and government buildings.