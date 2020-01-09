Saeed Ghani makes surprise visit to SESSI hospital, inspects every dept

Sindh Minister for Information and Labor Saeed Ghani has said that the Sindh Government was striving to make readily available the state-of-the-art medical facilities in all the hospitals belonging to the Sindh Employees Social Security Institute.

Provincial Minister for Information and Labour said that the government wanted these hospitals to have all the latest medical facilities available to the patients who were undergoing treatment in these hospitals as well as the patients attending the OPDs. He said this while making a surprise visit to a hospital of Sindh Employees Social Security Institute situated in Landhi.

Besides hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, Saeed Ghani inspected the Medical and the Surgical wards of the hospitals during his surprise visit. The provincial minister for Information and Labour also inspected the hospital’s OPD, ENT and EYE departments.

He also sought information about the treatment and medicines being provided to patients visiting or admitted in these departments.

During his meeting with patients admitted to the hospital, Saeed Ghani not only inquired about their well-being, but also asked them to inform him if they had any complaint against the hospital staff or the treatment facilities.

The provincial Minister for Information and Labour also visited the kitchen where the food was being prepared for the admitted patients. He ate the food made for the patients to check its quality. Saeed Ghani directed that no deficiency or compromise should be made on the quality of food being provided to the patients.

During his surprise visit, Saeed Ghani also visited the counter from where medicines were being provided to patients, while he also visited the storeroom where these medicines were stocked, so as to inspect the quality of the medicines.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister for Information and Labor said that the quality of the medicines was good, and as compare to the past there was no medicine in the storeroom which was of an unregistered company. “It’s a welcome thing,” he said. Saeed Ghani directed that the quality of the medicines which were being provided to patients be further improved.

The Minister said that the steps were being taken in accordance with the rules and regulations to do away with the dearth of Doctors especially medical specialists or consultant at the hospital.

He instructed doctors and para-medical staff that they should have only one motto that the patients visiting the hospitals as well as those who had been admitted did not have to face any kind of difficulty, besides providing them with all necessary timely treatment.