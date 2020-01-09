CDA-DWP meeting on Jan 15

The meeting of Capital Development Authority-Development Working Party (CDA-DWP) will be held on January 15 at the CDA Headquarters. The PC-I for development of sector I-12 has been included for consideration in the 46th meeting of the CDA-DWP. The remaining agenda items include revised PC-I of the construction of Multipurpose Parade Ground, rehabilitation and widening of the Korang Road between Margalla Town Phase-I and II, PC-II for consultancy services for detailed assessment of current infrastructure of Islamabad and prepare design and details implementation plan for Islamabad sectoral area and major highways / avenues while PC-I of Traffic Management Solution for Rawal Chowk and Park Road of Islamabad would be also presented in the upcoming meeting of CDA-DWP. Erection of eight pedestrian bridges at different locations of Islamabad and change in location of pedestrian bridges of approved PC-I would be also discussed in the meeting. The meeting will be attended by the officers of Planning Commission, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Interior and other concerned formations.