Chance for India to test batting strength in final Sri Lanka T20I today

PUNE: Will India look to test their bench strength in the third and final Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka, or still to their winning combination? That will be the focus in the lead up to Friday’s game in Pune. The short three-match series was shortened even further with rain washing out the Guwahati T20I. India won the second match in Indore in a convincing fashion, leaving only one match in the series. Given India’s dominance in the game and Sri Lanka’s struggles with inexperience, the third game could be a good opportunity for India to try out the likes of Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson, who have been trying hard to break into the batting order. India cannot lose the series and might use the chance to test their combinations for the T20 World Cup.

The batting order is more or less set, barring the choice at the top of the order between KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. The left-hander made a 29-ball 32 in the previous match, and it looks like the decision is heading Rahul’s way for the future. India promoted Shreyas Iyer to the top and he made use of the chance with a 26-ball 34. Will India rest him for this game and give one of Pandey or Samson a chance? India have been trying out different combinations in the bowling unit. The absence of senior pacers has opened the doors for Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini to make an impression, which they did in the previous game by sharing five wickets among themselves. Saini was the Man of the Match for his brilliant spell of 2 for 18.

The most impressive aspect of Saini’s bowling was his change of pace and lengths. He got wickets with a yorker and a sharp bouncer, and also used the slower ball effectively. His fastest ball clocked more than 150 kmph! Jasprit Bumrah did not have the best of outings in his comeback game on Tuesday, conceding 32 runs for one wicket in four overs. However, it wasn’t unexpected that he would be rusty given his lengthy period off the game due to back injury. With the nerves sure to have settled, Bumrah will fancy himself to lead the attack once again. With Sri Lanka having several left-handers, spinners Kuldeep Yadav (2-38) and Washington Sundar (1-29) are likely well retain their place, which effectively means that Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal will have to sit out.

Sri Lanka’s batsmen will have to make their starts count, which they were not able to do in the previous game. The top three batsmen crossed 20 but none could make it big, with Kusal Perera’s 34 being the highest. Mind you, this was on a good batting pitch in Indore. Isuru Udana being ruled out of the game after injuring himself during warm-up will also be a setback that Sri Lanka have to cross. They could go in with the experience of Angelo Mathews, who wasn’t picked in the previous match. Sri Lanka can take inspiration from the last time they played a T20I in Pune, in 2016. Coming in as underdogs, Sri Lanka bowled India out for 101 before winning comfortably. They’ll have to lift their game remarkably to produce an encore.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (c), D Gunathilaka, A Fernando, A Mathews, D Shanaka, K Perera, N Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, I Udana, B Rajapaksa, O Fernando, W Hasaranga, L Kumara, K Mendis, L Sandakan, K Rajitha.