LAHORE: Punjab will prepare its 10-year Dengue Strategy in light of the review and discussion by local and international experts, said Minister Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid at the International Dengue Conference 2020 at a local hotel here on Thursday.

Punjab has organized the International Dengue Conference 2020, bringing together leading global experts to develop action plan to control dengue in the wake of a global pandemic that has hit countries from Far East Asia to South Asia. The disease is fast spreading from tropical regions into the sub tropical regions of the world. Dengue cases have seen a dramatic rise in many countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Sri Lanka Bangladesh and others over the past three years.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was the chief guest and pledged complete support for the control of dengue in Punjab. He welcomed the foreign experts and assured all out efforts from the Punjab government.

Also present at the occasion were Advisor to Chief Minister on Health Hanif Khan Pitafi, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (Retd) Usman Younas, Special Secretary PSH Ajmal Bhatti, Special Secretary SHME Nadir Chatha, Secretary Health Balochistan Mudassar Waheed Malik, Additional Secretary (Technical) PSH Dr. Asim Altaf, Secretary Labor Sara Aslam, Program Managers, WHO and UNICEF representatives and experts on dengue in Punjab.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said: “Experts from the academia, including virologists, epidemiologists, Public Health as well as researchers have been invited from across the regions to discuss and share experiences. They will review the existing strategies and if needed, revise SOPs related to case detection, diagnosis, clinical managements, treatment, surveillance and Social Mobilization related to dengue.”

The Minister said that Punjab has hired over 6000 dengue workers and the department has been strenuously working on cities hit hard by the epidemic. Punjab in the last low season has seen a decrease in cases by the efforts of the team led by Secretary PSH Captain (retd) Usman Younas. Dr. Yasmin Rashid further said that the conference will help put together strategies that will not only be helpful for Pakistan, but also for other countries of the region.

Earlier, musical show and cultural performances highlighting the bright side of Pakistan were presented for the audience.