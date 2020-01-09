Air Chief awards cash prize to Hamza Khan for winning British Junior Open squash champions

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force met the Pakistan Junior Squash Team, which participated in the recently concluded British Junior Open Squash Championship at Birmingham. Air Chief, who is also President Pakistan Squash Federation lauded their performance in this prestigious event and also awarded cash prizes among the players. Hamza Khan, who won the Under 15 title was awarded cash prize of Rs 500,000 (Five Lac).

Interacting with players, the Air Chief said that nation is proud of our young Squash player Hamza Khan, who brought laurels to the country by winning the championship after 8 years. He appreciated the hard work put in by the coaching staff for providing international standard training and coaching facilities to the young players. He also lauded the efforts of Pakistan Squash Federation in making concerted efforts for bringing back the lost glory in the game of Squash.