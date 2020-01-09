Lahore: Metro bus fare up by Rs10

The fare of Lahore’s metro bus service has been increased by Rs 10, on Thursday.

According to sources, Punjab Finance and Transport Departments had recommended Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to increase the fare by Rs 20.

Sources revealed that Mass Transit Authority will save Rs800 million yearly with Rs10 increase. “Daily 150,000 people travel on Lahore Metro Bus while 135,000 on Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus

In July, the Mass Transit Authority had requested the Provincial Cabinet to increase the fares. The government had agreed to the increase in fares, but the new rates had not been approved by the cabinet.

The federal government has already decided to do away with the subsidy on the bus service. In May, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that substantial subsidies were creating a burden on the economy.