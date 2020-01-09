Oil prices down with lost gains after Trump’s comments

Crude oil prices were down Thursday having lost gains recorded in the previous sessions after U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments to calm tensions in the Middle East.

“Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned,” Trump said Wednesday amid Iran’s attack on two locations in Iraq earlier in the day.

Notably, WTI decreased 4.4% on Wednesday to end the session at $59.94 per barrel. It was trading at $59.72 a barrel at the same time for a 0.37% daily loss on Thursday.

Crude oil ended up slumping sharply, and gold fell for the first time in 11 days. Treasury yields rose in a sign of optimism, and a measure of fear in the stock market eased.

In commodities trading, wholesale gasoline fell 7 cents to $1.65 a gallon. Heating oil fell 7 cents to $1.96 a gallon. Natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.14 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Silver fell 23 cents to $18.09 an ounce. Copper rose 2 cents to $2.82 a pound.