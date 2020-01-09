Tennis stars to play fundraiser for Australia bushfires

World famous tennis stars Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal will play a charity match on Jan. 15 to raise funds for victims of Australia’s bushfires.

The trio will participate in the fundraiser event at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne next week, said The Australian.

In addition, Naomi Osaka of Japan, the female winner of 2019 Australian Open (AO) will join the event.

Caroline Wozniacki, the 2018 AO champion, from Denmark will also participate.

Melbourne is set to host the 2020 AO which will start on Jan. 20 and conclude on Feb. 2.

Bushfires in Australia, which started last August and continue to rage in the summer months in the southern hemisphere, have wreaked havoc.

“Around 1.25 billion animals may have been killed directly or indirectly from fires that have burnt 8.4 million hectares [over 20 million acres] across Australia, equivalent to the whole of country of Austria,” World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Australia said in a statement on Tuesday.

The death toll from the fires has reached to 20 this week.

I’m kicking off the support for those affected by the fires. I’ll be donating $200 per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer. #MoreToCome #StayTuned — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 2, 2020

Other players from around the world have committed to participating in Tennis Australia’s #Aces4BushfireRelief in which players commit to donate $100 for every ace served at six different tournaments in Australia, including the Australian Open.

Heyy Aussies! I love your country so I decided to join the

Aussies players and donate 200 dollars for every ace I hit during my stay in Australia to support and help all the victims of the fires. Let’s get some aces going! pic.twitter.com/5adQTWrcCR — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) January 4, 2020

The tennis stars are the latest celebrities stepping up to help Australia as the fires continue to rage.