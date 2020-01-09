Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, January 09, 2020


Tennis stars to play fundraiser for Australia bushfires

Web Desk

World famous tennis stars Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal will play a charity match on Jan. 15 to raise funds for victims of Australia’s bushfires.

Image result for Tennis Stars to Play Charity Match for Australia Bushfires Victims

The trio will participate in the fundraiser event at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne next week, said The Australian.

In addition, Naomi Osaka of Japan, the female winner of 2019 Australian Open (AO) will join the event.

Caroline Wozniacki, the 2018 AO champion, from Denmark will also participate.

Melbourne is set to host the 2020 AO which will start on Jan. 20 and conclude on Feb. 2.

Bushfires in Australia, which started last August and continue to rage in the summer months in the southern hemisphere, have wreaked havoc.

“Around 1.25 billion animals may have been killed directly or indirectly from fires that have burnt 8.4 million hectares [over 20 million acres] across Australia, equivalent to the whole of country of Austria,” World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Australia said in a statement on Tuesday.

The death toll from the fires has reached to 20 this week.

Other players from around the world have committed to participating in Tennis Australia’s #Aces4BushfireRelief in which players commit to donate $100 for every ace served at six different tournaments in Australia, including the Australian Open.

 

The tennis stars are the latest celebrities stepping up to help Australia as the fires continue to rage.

Submit a Comment