A quart of horseshoe crabs’ blue blood can be sold for $15,000

Web Desk

Every year, more than 400,000 crabs are bled for the miraculous medical substance that flows through their bodies—now pharmaceutical companies are finally committing to an alternative that doesn’t harm animals.


Unlike human red blood, the blood of the horseshoe crab is in milky blue. This is because as oxygen is transported by hemocyanin instead of haemoglobin in vertebrate. That is the reason which makes it valuable.

The blood of horseshoe crabs is harvested on a massive scale in order to retrieve a cell critical to medical research. However, recent innovations might make this practice obsolete. Horseshoe crabs’ blue blood is so valuable that a quart of it can be sold for $15,000. This is because it contains a molecule that is crucial to the medical research community.

Horseshoe crabs are sometimes called “living fossils” because they have been around in some form for more than 450 million years. In this time, the Earth has gone through multiple major ice ages, a Great Dying, the formation and subsequent breaking up of Pangaea, and an asteroid impact that killed the dinosaurs and most of life on Earth yet again. In other words, horseshoe crabs have truly seen some shit.

