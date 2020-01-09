Sonam Bajwa is the biggest fan of Sajal

Actress Sajal Aly is one of the most hard-working and talented actresses of Pakistan.

She is one of the most successful actress of Pakistan.

Sajal Aly is not just loved in Pakistan but she has lots of fans across the border as well. Famous Indian actress and model Sonam Bajwa in an interview with Harron Rashid praised Sajal Aly.

“I am the biggest fan of Sajal Aly and she is phenomenal. I am happy to share this that I learn so much from her. She is extraordinary, best actress and finest actress of our time,” says Sonam Bajwa.

Sonam Bajwa comments on every single picture of Sajal Aly. She calls herself as biggest fan of Pakistani dramas as well.

She continued and praised Pakistani dramas, “I am watching all her dramas. Tell me about Alif, Yeh Dil Mera. I don’t step out much but I know everything that is happening in the Pakistan entertainment industry. I know all the names, all the celebs and I have friends from Pakistan. I know Sajal, Rabia, and others. I religiously follow a lot of Pakistani dramas and they are so amazing.”

She kept on praising Sajal and said, “I watch Sajal’s show and I literally learn from her. She is absolutely phenomenal.”