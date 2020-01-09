Adnan Malik shares his battle with anxiety post ‘Sadqay Tumhare’

Director-cum-actor Adnan Malik revealed that he has been battling anxiety all his life and how working in Sadqay Tumhare made it worse.

In a recent Instagram post, Malik said his mental health struggles were the reason for him not acting often and explained how draining the character Khalil was for him.

“The thing I didn’t know about acting was that when the director calls cut, I should leave the character there, but I didn’t. I took Khalil home with me. I slowly became Khalil. I didn’t know where I started and he ended. It was also at this point that I realised I have severe anxiety and being in front of the camera exacerbated that,” he shared.

He mentioned that he spent a lot of this time managing his burn-out, embarking on new kinds of directorial projects, reading, yoga, developing daily wellness and spiritual practice. “It’s been very rewarding. However, every time I go out, people just can’t help asking me why I am no longer ‘on the screen’,” he wrote.

“When I had to be angry, I didn’t know how to access authentic anger, so I dug deep into my childhood to find it. Places in my sub-conscious that I had buried; shadows that lingered in dungeons of shame. I triggered them.”

For the director turned actor, this is where the issues started getting grave.

“I lost serious weight, would be up all night, worried about my performance, I would sometimes cry without knowing why. I began to resent my parents, disconnected myself to all my friends and relationships, and It all became too overwhelming. I had accessed my inner child and brought him to the surface and I was ashamed. I needed help.”

He went on to say, “After I managed to get through the shooting of the drama I decided to see a therapist. It was the single best decision I’ve made for myself in my whole life. And that moment was the beginning of my journey of connecting with my true, authentic self.

“It’s been five years since Sadqay, and about five years, off and on, that I’ve been going to therapy. It’s been an incredible journey and one that I’m so grateful for. Sadqay led me to myself and I’m so much more comfortable in my skin now. I’m kinder to myself, I don’t look to be ‘perfect’ in all that I do. But that’s also exactly why I don’t take on many acting projects,” he wrote.

“I’d love to do more acting projects. I learn so much about myself. But the project has to have a certain integrity and vision to it. If I’m giving so much of myself to something, it’s got to be meaningful.”

He concluded the post with, “For now, to all the people who ask why I’m not on screen anymore, it’s because I see acting as a way to honour myself, to connect to a deeper spiritual self and a way to confront my own demons. I can’t take it lightly.”