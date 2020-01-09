Latham joins casualty list from New Zealand’s worst tour

Tom Latham became the latest casualty from New Zealand’s poor cricket tour of Australia after X-rays confirmed the opening batsman broke a finger in the third Test in Sydney, the team said on Wednesday. The 27-year-old, who led the team in the absence of the ill Kane Williamson in the 279-run loss that completed a 3-0 series whitewash by the Australians, is expected to be out of action for four weeks. New Zealand host India later this month in a Twenty20 series, but Latham was unlikely to make that squad anyway having not played a T20 international since 2017. The team said in a statement they expected he would be fit for the three-match one-day series that starts in early February. Latham was just one of three players to have broken bones on the tour, with opening bowler Trent Boult sustaining a fracture in his right hand during the second test in Melbourne. Matt Henry, Boult’s replacement for the third game at the Sydney Cricket Ground, then broke his left thumb while fielding early on the first day. Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson also broke down after bowling 11 overs with a calf strain in the first test in Perth and was ruled out of the remainder of the tour. Williamson, middle-order batsman Henry Nicholls and all-rounder Mitch Santner all also missed the third Test after suffering from influenza. New Zealand coach Gary Stead said all of the injured or ill players were still recuperating but likely to be in contention to face India next month.