Nepotism in appointment of UK POPC body annoys PTI workers

Nepotism and favouritism in the appointment of the UK’s members of the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (POPC) has created unrest among the UK-based workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI).

Sources confirmed to Daily Times that majority of the newly thirty-three members of POPC from UK have been appointed on the recommendation of Choudhry Sarwar, Governor Punjab. However, the party’s workers have expressed concerns over the nominations of the members of the body which they believe were made without following merit and due process.

In this regard, a founding member of the party in the UK Akram Dhareeja has called upon the PM Imran Khan and Chief Organiser PTI Saifullah Niazi to immediately abolish the UK body of the POPC which he alleges will have negative implications on the PTI UK and the British Pakistani community. Dhareeja, one of the few party members who joined PTI during its early days claimed that the members of the body have started abusing their position and influencing the government officials.

Akram Dhareeja who also served as Chief Organiser for UK and Europe said that people who had no connections with PTI have been appointment on the recommendations of influential people. He said” I believe it is my duty to voice my concerns over the newly body as this only Punjab OPC will cause huge divisions within PTI UK and further does not align with your vision for a United Pakistan. There is also a strong possibility that other provinces such as Sindh, Balochistan, KPK, AJK, GB and Islamabad may also decide to appoint their own separate bodies in the UK resulting in further division within PTI UK and British Pakistani community. A Birmingham based party leader stated that the those appointed from the Midland area of the UK are more interested to promote their personal interest and business rather than the party. Similarly, he said various PTI leaders are supporting their own people in the party. PTI UK leaders were contacted for their version but no one replied.