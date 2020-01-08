Iran’s retaliation

As expected, Iran responded to the murder of its popular commander Qassem Soleimani by launching missile attacks on US bases in Iraq. Considering how fluid the situation has become, much would have changed between the time of writing and the paper reaching its readers. Such is the level of the uncertainty in the world, thanks to the reckless policies of US President Donald Trump. Within hours after burying the commander, whose funeral was attended by millions – making it to one of the largest such processions in human history – Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from its own territory at two military bases hosting US-led coalition personnel in Iraq. So far, the US is assessing its losses whereas host Iraqi military said 22 missiles were launched on the Ain al-Asad air base in western Anbar province and a base in the Iraqi Kurdish capital Erbil, causing no casualties among Iraqi forces. The Ain al-Asad air base has hosted the US president in 2018. Iran says its strikes, a slap on the face of the US, killed 80 American ‘terrorists’. The strikes have left the world guessing about the US response, whose president right after murdering Qassem Soleimani said they had marked 52 Iranian sites for attacks in case Iran retaliated. Now, Iran says it has marked 100 US interest sites in the region in case the situation escalates.

As Iraq and the whole Middle East are going to become another battlefield for American misadventures, the world is looking for suitable words to comment on the situation. While the UN and Malaysia have questioned the US policy to assassinate state functionaries and called it illegal, most countries have even failed to call the US acts illegal, if not terrorism. The US government is calling the attack a targeted killing which has raised many questions on the strategic position of the White House. Moreover, the US public should ask their president if the murder of Qassem Soleimani was meant, as US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has said, to ensure American troops safety. By attacking the Iranian commander, the US has also lost an ally – Iraq – in the region as Iraqi Parliament has voted for the expulsion of US troops from the country and severing all security accords with Washington. This was imminent in the wake of recent Pentagon actions in Iraq. The only thing that can save the world from anothr war in the Middle East is a good supply of sane strategists and analysts to the White House. *