The passage of Army Act

The uninterrupted passage of the Army Act by the National Assembly and the Senate might be a matter of relief for the government as well as the army but a question begs an answer: if the government was to take the route of the parliament, which is a right approach, why has it filed a judicial review for the Supreme Court’s order regarding Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa’s tenure? It shows the government’s legal department is housing some confused minds. What will happen if the petition is dismissed or accepted? The passage of the bill, however, is a good thing, which has brought all major parties on the same page, even though not in pursuit of democratic norms. The Pakistan People’s Party earlier put up suggestions to improve the bill but only to withdraw them, much to the disappointment of their rank and file. The PPP’s amendment that a parliamentary committee on national security be made to discuss reappointment of the services chiefs and chairman was reasonable. The amendment required the prime minister to appear before the parliamentary committee to justify an extension to or for reappointment of the services chiefs and chairman, joint chiefs of the staff committee. The Pakistan Muslim League-N also seemed little concerned for its workers’ sentiments, who wanted their party to oppose the move. Some matters, however, are bitter pills and above public emotions, which leaders have to swallow for a better future.

The presentation of the Army Act to the parliament is as per democratic traditions. The upper age limit for a four star appointment has been fixed at 64 years in case of reappointment and extension, otherwise the officer will retire at the age of 60 years. The proceedings, however, negated the spirit of democracy as the house passed the bill in 20 minutes while dissenting voices from the Jamaat-i-Isalmi, the Jamiat Ulemai-i-Islam-F and two independent legislators were not entertained. The top offices of the armed forces had long been governed by conventions. The bill also settles the appointment, and reappointment, of the COAS and naval and air force chiefs and more importantly the bills empower the prime minister to give extensions to the three services chiefs. The issue has been in talks for long and has seen many notifications, cabinet and defence committee approvals, judicial exercises and ‘undue haste’ by the treasury. The whole exercise leaves a question mark on the management ability and style of the government. *