2543 govt officers’ names deleted from list of BISP beneficiaries

Fawad bashes govt officers for usurping the poor’s rights

Several top officials of provincial and federal governments were also enjoying benefits of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

In a startling disclosure the television channel said that those recently deleted by the government from the database of BISP, a social protection programme, were included over two thousand high government officials as beneficiaries.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar had in a press conference in December said that the government has decided to expel 820,165 unmerited people from the database of Benazir Income Support Programme.

The decision was criticized by the opposition parties and People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had demanded the government to retract from the decision.

Dr. Sania Nishtar in her press conference had announced, “Those having ownership of a car or paying telephone bills up to Rs1000 will be declared ineligible for the programme’s registration.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry criticized government officers who were beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and said that officers should be ashamed.

Fawad Chaudhry tweeted a picture of list of names of officers who benefited from the program and said that officers should be ashamed for looting the money belonging to the poor.

According to the list tweeted by Fawad Chaudhry, 2543 government officers between BSP 17 -21 benefited from the program. Officials from Balochistan and Sindh received highest amounts through the programme.

Overall, three officers of grade 21 and 59 officers of grade 20 quarterly received the sum under the programme whereas 429 officials of grade 19 were also among the beneficiaries.

342 officers of grade 18 from Sindh and 1,240 officers of grade 17 overall derived advantages from the scheme. The list also includes six BISP representatives. The process of ousting ineligible persons from the programme is ongoing.