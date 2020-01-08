Rain, snowfall confines residents to their homes

Cloudy weather with rain and snowfall prevailing for the last four consecutive days has confined the residents to their homes on Wednesday.

The severity of chilly weather decreases the number of pedestrian to walk instead to buy dire domestic edibles from nearby markets in the city. However, the hill tops were full of snow wherein the tourists approached for seeing snow falling scenario with their own eyes gathered on Nathiagali, Changla Gali, and Beran Gali among many other relevant sites of snow.

Meera Jani located at highest peak from Nathiagali top wherein no one could reach because of slippery track as pedestrian as no road link available in the whole area to ride on motor car or the motor bike too. The experts told that landslides expected that could create fearful situation anytime.

In addition, the traffic flow was continuing since this morning to Nathiagali but following the fearful aspect they should avoid to travel by road entirely ought not they may face horrible situation to drove under the debris, though the C&W together with Galyat Development Authority was high alert to clear the roads but the continuity of rain and snow does not permit them for launching their efforts as the bad weather not provisioning them even for a while to start their ineffective efforts.

The Kaghan and Naraan valise reported full of snow while layer of snow cannot be less than 5 feet disabling the tourists to watch the scenic views by road or by using another methodology . The lake Saiful Malook expressing nice view to its visitors but severe cold irks humanity badly there.