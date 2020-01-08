Locals block Pak-Afghan highway in protest against power blackout

Pak-Afghan highway was blocked by residents of Shiekwal, Zakha Khel, for traffic movement in protest against suspension of electricity supply to the area on Tuesday. Dozens of the dwellers of the area appeared on the main Pak-Afghan road at Sheikwal point and set on fire the woods to block the highway. Speaking on the occasion those who led the protest including Alamzeb,Malik Abdullah Khan, Attaullah Afridi and others said that three day back, dwellers of Sadu Khel tribe had cut off their connection of the joint feeder that suspended the flow of electricity to the Shiekwal area. As a result routine life came to halt in the locality. They threatened that till resuming of the power supply, they would not open the road. However, after successful dialog between the protestors and the Assistant Commissioner, Landi Kotal, Muhammad Imran Yousafzai, the road that was blocked for an hour was resume for all kinds of traffic.