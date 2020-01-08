L’Oreal introduces Perso, a smart device that makes beauty personal

L’Oréal has plans to bring personalized beauty solutions into the home, via a new smart device.

The beauty giant has unveiled an AI-powered at-home system dubbed ‘Perso’ at the tech convention CES 2020, which is currently underway in Las Vegas.

Developed by the L’Oréal Technology Incubator, Perso stands at just 6.5 inches high, but offers big solutions: the smart skincare system is capable of providing personalized skincare solutions via a four-step process.

First up is a personal skin analysis, performed via the Perso mobile app using L’Oréal-owned ModiFace artificial intelligence (AI) technology to assess the user’s complexion. Then, using Breezometer geo-location data, Perso assesses any local environmental conditions — such as humidity, weather and the UV index — that might influence the state of the user’s skin. The third step sees the user share their personal skincare concerns and product preferences with the app, before the final step, in which the device dispenses a single dose of a personalized blend of product such as moisturizer, serum or under-eye cream. The technology also adjusts for morning and evening application, and the brand claims that with regular use, Perso’s AI platform will be able to alert users to the formulas that are working best for them and automatically adapt its formulas.

Perso is also able to make custom formulas for lipstick and foundation, with L’Oréal planning to roll out those features at a later date. The device is scheduled to launch in partnership with one of its leading skincare brands in the year 2021.

“We know that customization relies on information about your unique skin and personal preferences as well as your environment; this technology accounts for that,” said Guive Balooch, Head of L’Oréal’s Technology Incubator, in a statement. “Perso uses AI to optimize the formulas and actually gets smarter as you use it.”

The invention is the latest in a string of solutions created by L’Oréal in recent years with a view to personalizing the beauty space — last year, the company unveiled Color&Co, a personalized hair coloring experience allowing users to achieve the look they want from home, while its Garnier label launched a ‘Virtual Shade Selector’ hair color tool capable of recommending different shades to consumers in just one minute.