PM directs FM to visit Iran, US and Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia and US to convey peace message.

Imran Khan further said he had also asked Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa “to contact relevant military leaders to convey a clear message: Pakistan is ready to play it s role for peace but it can never again be part of any war.”

Earlier today, expressing Pakistan’s deep concern over the evolving situation in the Gulf and Middle East, PM Imran Khan underlined the imperative of avoiding any further escalation.

“Very soon I will be accompanying the prime minister and we will travel to Iran, we will also visit Saudi Arabia. Our effort will be to help remove the misunderstandings and reduce the tensions to preserve regional peace,” Qureshi told reporters while speaking in his native eastern city of Multan.

The foreign minister noted Pakistan can ill-afford another conflict in the region because it is already dealing with security and economic challenges stemming from the war in neighboring Afghanistan, which entered its 19th year this month.

