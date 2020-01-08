Iran refuses to give black box from crashed plane to Boeing for study

TEHRAN: Iran has reportedly refused to hand over the black box from the Ukraine International Airlines 737 to planemaker Boeing, according to Reuters.

Ali Abedzadeh also said it was not clear which country Iran would send the box to for its data to be analysed, according to semi-official Iranian news agency Mehr.

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed earlier this morning shortly after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport, killing all 176 people on board.

Abedzadeh stressed that the cause of the accident would not be disclosed until the analysis of the data of the “black box” is completed.

Earlier, the Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported that both airborne recorders of the Ukrainian aircraft were found at the crash site.

Authorities later said they found the plane’s so-called “black boxes,” which record cockpit conversations and instrument data.

Sixty-three Canadians were also killed in the crash, alongside people from Iran, the Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, Britain, and Germany. There were no survivors.