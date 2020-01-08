Pakistani passport slips down to fourth-worst for international travel

The Pakistani passport has been ranked as the fourth worst passport for international travel, according to the Henley Passport Index.

The Henley Passport Index is the original ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The ranking is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world’s largest and most accurate database of travel information, and enhanced by ongoing research by the Henley & Partners Research Department.

Last year the Pakistani passport had been ranked as the fifth worst passport to hold.

Japan was top of the list for a third year with visa-free access to an impressive 191 destinations. It outpaced Singapore by one place (190), with which shared the title of world’s most powerful passport last year. South Korea holds joint third place with the German EU passport granting access to 189 countries visa-free.