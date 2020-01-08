Your Smart TV could be watching everything you do, FBI warns

An Oregon FBI field office is warning that hackers could use smart televisions to spy or cyber-stalk, encouraging users to up their security around the devices.

According to a new warning from the FBI, your Smart TV could be used by criminals to hack into your home computer network and spy on your every move. This includes peering at you and your family watching from the sofa or bed, as well as attacking other devices on your home network.

In addition to outlining how new advanced technological features risk allowing television manufacturers and app developers to snoop on consumers, the bureau says malicious cyber actors can also take control of unsecured smart TVs and potentially wreak havoc on unsuspecting owners.

“Next-gen smart TVs and devices run complex software, have Internet connections, and often have integrated sensors like microphones,” says Matt Tait, cybersecurity expert and former analyst at GCHQ, the British signals intelligence service. “These features enable things like internet streaming services and voice-commands, but can, unfortunately, be subverted by hackers if the device gets compromised.”

“At the low end of the risk spectrum, they can change channels, play with the volume, and show your kids inappropriate videos,” the FBI warning states. “In a worst-case scenario, they can turn on your bedroom TV’s camera and microphone and silently cyberstalk you.”