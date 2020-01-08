Neocons driving Trump to war with Iran

Saudi Arabia and Iran rivalry are the most significant elements of politics revolving around the Middle-East. Both countries are in a state of covert war with each other through their respective proxies in the region. But for the last few days, it’s all about the US and Iran. The killing of Iranian commander Soleimani started a new conflict in the region. Many inside the US believe that Iran is not only a threat but is an existential threat and that’s why the US needs to review its policy. Instead of containing Iran the US must work on neutralizing Iran. This policy can be implemented through different political and military means. This is not the first time when the US is having such an aggressive narrative against a country in the Middle-East.

The US had a similar policy on Iraq during Saddam Hussien when Iraq was presented as a rogue state which was not only posing a threat to its own people but to the greater American values as well. New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman said that the Iraq war was caused by just 25 Neoconservatives, most of them Jewish. The Neocons were advocating for regime change in Iraq years before the invasion of Iraq. Just a few days after the 9/11 Neocons started actively campaigning for regime change in Iraq. The “Project for a New American Century” premier Neocons think tank in the US wrote an open later to George Bush, President of United States at that time, suggesting he adopt the policy for regime change in Iraq. It is interesting that the very Neocons first appreciated Donald Trump on the nuclear deal and now are appreciating him for adopting a more aggressive approach towards Iran by killing General Soleimani.

Everything critical to the popular narrative is often labelled as Conspiracy theory but isn’t it a fact that Iraq war which resulted in the death of millions of Iraqis was based on lies of weapons of mass destruction that were never found in Iraq. This whole America narrative is nothing new even at the start of the Iraq war in 2003 US gave hopes to the world that “New Peaceful democratic Middle-East” is about to rise because Saddam is the evil who is creating problems in the region. The project of “Peaceful Democratic” Middle-East often referred to as reshaping of Middle-East failed not once but twice. First after the Iraq war and secondly after the Arab Spring. The Arab spring in Middle-East was reshaping the region but not as Neocons desired of “Liberal-Democratic Pro Israel” Middle East instead it was turning into “Anti-Israel democratic Middle East with Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, Hamas in Palestine, Muslim brotherhood in Syria, Saairun and Fatah in Iraq.

The neocons view Israel as America outpost in Middle-East but were this outpost threatened by the democratic transformation in the region? And the answer is Yes this is the very reason we witness US policy shift in Middle-East, pulling out of Syria, moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, helping SISI in Egypt, Pulling out of Iran nuclear deal. This is the context that needs to be considered before looking into the recent Iran- US standoff. Apart from that the way the killing of Soleimani took place it appears more like the chapter of “Rise and Kill First” by Ronen Bergman. After the killing of Soleimani, the cyber-attacks that are being out against America appear to be originating from Iran but everyone who understands the cyber world knows about the Mask Technique. Secondly, I doubt the capabilities of Iran in cyber warfare, they could have prevented the cyber-attacks on Iran nuclear facility in 2010 if they had such expertise in cyberspace.

Another suspicious event is the airstrikes targeting Iraqi militia near Camp Taji (north of Baghdad) on the 4th of January in an aftermath of Soleimani’s killing. US denies, as per spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, Colonel Myles B Caggins US did not conduct airstrikes near Camp Taji. Does the question arise if it was not the US then who conducted those airstrikes? The US continues to whip up war hysteria with Donald Trump once again resorting to threatening tone against Iran. Who advised Donald Trump to threaten an attack on Iranian cultural sites that is nothing but a war crime? Now after the Iraqi Parliamentary vote, Donald Trump is threatening his own Iraqi allies. This hostile, aggressive bullying is provoking Iran and its proxies in Middle-East to harshly retaliate. Such kind of attitude is not only posing a threat to Iran and the US but is to the whole world. There should be no doubt that Neocons are trying to drive Trump to war with Iran.