Renowned jurist Fakhruddin G Ebrahim passes away in Karachi

Prominent jurist and former chief election commissioner Fakhruddin G Ebrahim passed away in Karachi on Tuesday. He was 91.

Funeral prayers for the former attorney general were offered at Noor Bagh Graveyard, Mewa Shah, in the evening.

Ebrahim served as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He was among the likes of Justice S Anwarul Haq, Justice Maulvi Mushtaq Hussain and Justice Dorab Patel, who refused to take oath under the Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO) drafted by then-army chief General Zia-ul-Haq.

Earlier, Ebrahim had served as the attorney general of Pakistan during Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s government and also the governor of Sindh.

After Farooq Leghari dismissed former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s government in 1991, he was appointed federal law minister in the caretaker setup. In July 2012, he was appointed chief election commissioner by then-president Asif Ali Zardari after being approved by a parliamentary panel. The May 2013 general elections and the presidential election were held under his watch.

President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed his profound sorrow and grief over the death of Fakhruddin G Ebrahim. He prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the forbearance of the bereaved family, a press release said. The president said his valuable services in the legal field will be remembered forever.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise. In a condolence message, the prime minister said the invaluable services rendered by Fakhruddin G Ebrahim in the field of law and the provision of justice will be remembered for long. He prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and for the fortitude of the bereaved family.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Ebrahim. According to the ISPR, the army chief prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Ebrahim. In a condolence message, the PPP chairman said that services rendered by him will always be remembered.