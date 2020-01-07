Two die in explosion near FC vehicle in Quetta

Another 14 injured as a motorcycle parked next to Frontier Corps vehicle blows up

Two people were killed and 14 injured in a blast in Quetta on Tuesday.

Initial findings suggested that explosive material was installed on a bike parked close to a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle which caused the blast. Nearby shops were also damaged in the explosion, which occurred at McConaghey Road, close to Liaquat Bazar.

According to Civil Hospital spokesperson Wasim Baig, two bodies were brought to the hospital while another 14 injured – including two security forces personnel – have been admitted to the facility’s trauma wing.

The area was cordoned off as investigation teams reached the site to collect the evidence. An emergency was declared at the hospital.

“It was a huge blast,” said one of the injured persons. “I was sitting outside when the blast occurred all of a sudden,” he added.

Another eyewitness said he was carrying stuff into his shop located on the same road when the explosion took place. “The blast broke all the windows inside our shop, injuring me. Shattered glass is lying everywhere. I have closed my shop and going to hospital for treatment,” he added.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal condemned the tragic incident and sought a detailed report. “Cowardly terrorists once again seek to upend peace in the city as well as the province,” he said, vowing that the establishment of lasting peace will be ensured. He said that those who have targeted innocent civilians to spread terror will be brought to justice. He declared that more effective security measures will be put in place for the city’s protection and the terrorists will no longer be able to act with impunity. He instructed the health secretary to ensure that the best possible treatment is given to the injured, and also extended his heartfelt condolences to the heirs of the deceased.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove condemned the blast, saying the miscreants are trying to disturb the peaceful environment of the province. He said the injured will be provided the best medical treatment. He directed the law enforcement agencies to take stringent security measures so that such incidents do not happen again.

The blast comes after a respite of some months in what has traditionally been a violence-prone area.

In November last year, at least two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and five others injured in an explosion in Quetta’s Kuchlak area. The FC personnel were on a routine patrol in the area when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated.