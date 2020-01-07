Sharjeel Memon challenges probe against him under new NAB law

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former minister Sharjeel Memon has challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) the probe by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) into the Roshan Sindh corruption case on the basis sharjeel memonof the amended NAB law.

In his petition, Sharjeel urged the IHC to declare the probe null and void, as well as pleaded the high court to immediately stop further proceedings in the corruption case. The petition also stated that he was not accused of taking bribe in the Roshan Sindh programme.

Earlier on January 1, the IHC had extended pre-arrest bail of Sharjeel Memon till January 7 in the case.

The high court resumed the hearing of a plea submitted for extending the pre-arrest bail of Sharjeel Memon on Tuesday.

During the hearing, Sharjeel Memon’s lawyer said that his client was cooperating with NAB officials in connection with the inquiry and the institution should be stopped from arresting him. He pleaded the court to approve his pre-arrest bail until the completion of the probe.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that the anti-corruption watchdog had not submitted its response. To this, the NAB assistant lawyer informed Justice Farooq that the prosecution team was currently present in the courtroom of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah. He added that the prosecution team was ready to give arguments in the case.

Accountability court to indict Zardari, Faryal Talpur on Jan 22

Later, the high court extended the pre-arrest bail of Sharjeel Memon and adjourned the hearing.

The NAB is holding an inquiry into complaints of massive corruption in the Roshan Sindh project initiated by the provincial government for the installation of solar streetlights across the province.

In the same case, a bench of the IHC had extended interim bail of former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah on December 9, who is also accused of making financial irregularities in Roshan Sindh project.

Meanwhile, an accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday decided to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other suspects in the Park Lane reference and mega money laundering case on January 22.

AC judge Azam Khan conducted the hearing of aforementioned cases. Faryal Talpur appeared before the court whereas Asif Ali Zardari’s counsel Farooq H Naek filed a petition on his client’s behalf seeking exemption from appearance on medical grounds. Naek told the court that the erstwhile president was undergoing medical treatment in Karachi, as he was suffering from various diseases. The court directed all suspects to ensure their presence during the next hearing, as it would issue indictments.

The NAB investigation officer told the court that nine more suspects had been included in the supplementary reference of mega money laundering case, whereas names five of five persons were removed from the list.

Notices were served to Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Nimar Majeed, Hussain Lawai, Younus Kidwai and other accused in the supplementary reference.